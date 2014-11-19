StyleCaster
20 Reasons We’re Obsessing Over Red Lace This Season

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been quite literally dreaming in red lace since seeing Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2013 collection stomp down the runway. Sure, it’s over a year old, but it’s left a serious impression on us.

Not only is it achingly chic (with a swipe of red lipstick and some jeweled statement earrings, it’s also achingly Italian), but it’s beautifully unexpected—especially during the upcoming holiday season that’s packed with predictable metallics and basic black.

The trick to looking like a million bucks in red lace, which—if worn incorrectly—could take a turn for the tawdry? Keep your silhouettes body skimming, rather than bodycon, and seek out long-sleeve shirts and dresses, or sleeveless styles that aren’t the least bit low-cut.

Here, we’ve rounded up 20 amazingly stylish red lace pieces to buy now. The best part? Not one requires a D&G budget.

We're seriously inspired by Dolce & Gabbana's use of red lace this season! Click through for chic—and affordable—pieces to buy now. 

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Off-the-Shoulder Red Lace Top, $24.95; at H&M

NIGHTCAP Dixie Red Lace Dress, $435; at Scoop

 

Red Lace Sheath Dress With Open Back, $98; at Express

BCBCMAXAZRIA Brynna Red Lace Cape Dress, $425; at BCBG

Frock and Frill Sleeveless Lace Skater Dress with Embellishment, $236; at ASOS

Red Lace Tee, $44; at Dorothy Perkins 

Misguided Dayana Red Lace Dress, $49; at Misguided

DKNY Red Lace Dress, $425; at Stylebop

Muehleder Katrina Midi Lace Skirt in Red, $146; at Couture Candy

Chi Chi Plus Longsleeved Lace Bardot Midi Dress, $142; at ASOS

Arrogant Cat Red Lace Skater Dress, $123; at ASOS

Red Lace Blouse, $34.90; at H&M

Red Lace Crop Top, $80; at Marciano

Misguided Red Lace Crop Top, $34; at Misguided

Candela Brigitte Skirt, $175; at Candela

Adrianna Papell Red Lace Column Gown, $198; at Nordstrom

Betsey Johnson Red Lace Dress, $148; at Betsey Johnson 

Black and Red Lace Top, $27; at Shoptiques 

