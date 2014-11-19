20 Reasons We’re Obsessing Over Red Lace This Season

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been quite literally dreaming in red lace since seeing Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2013 collection stomp down the runway. Sure, it’s over a year old, but it’s left a serious impression on us.

Not only is it achingly chic (with a swipe of red lipstick and some jeweled statement earrings, it’s also achingly Italian), but it’s beautifully unexpected—especially during the upcoming holiday season that’s packed with predictable metallics and basic black.

The trick to looking like a million bucks in red lace, which—if worn incorrectly—could take a turn for the tawdry? Keep your silhouettes body skimming, rather than bodycon, and seek out long-sleeve shirts and dresses, or sleeveless styles that aren’t the least bit low-cut.

Here, we’ve rounded up 20 amazingly stylish red lace pieces to buy now. The best part? Not one requires a D&G budget.