Red is the New Blonde: Lara Stone Gets Involved in Interview

We’ll be waiting on a third ginger converter, but with names like Blake and Lara starting the trend, I just have a feeling it might be major.

Lara goes red in Interview‘s May issue, styled by the mag’s resident stylist Karl Templar, in some seriously sexy bikinis and one-pieces by Missoni and Versace.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson, who is responsible for nearly all of my favorite editorials lately, the Calvin Klein girl looks playful yet smoking with some pool toys. I was kind of anti the red on Blake, but the color ups the vamp factor in this shoot, which just makes me wonder if Lara would consider keeping it.

That icy blond thing is cool and all, but maybe the summer of 2011 is all about red. Consider it the Grace Coddington affect?



