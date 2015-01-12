Red Was the Color of Night at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes hasn’t disappointed, at last not in terms of the array of designers represented on the red carpet. We’ve seen Hollywood’s hottest step out in all the big labels—Chanel, Zac Posen, Dior, Versace, and Gucci to name just a few. However, across all the carpet looks, there was one color that kept on reappearing—bright red.

It’s worth noting that red dresses emerged as one of Fall 2014’s biggest runway trends, and plenty of starlets opted for varying shades at the Globes. From Allison Williams’ glittery Armani Privé and Lena Dunham’s structured Zac Posen, click through the gallery to see all the stars who wowed in red!