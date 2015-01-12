StyleCaster
Share

Red Was the Color of Night at the Golden Globes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Red Was the Color of Night at the Golden Globes

by
Red Was the Color of Night at the Golden Globes
10 Start slideshow

The Golden Globes hasn’t disappointed, at last not in terms of the array of designers represented on the red carpet. We’ve seen Hollywood’s hottest step out in all the big labels—Chanel, Zac Posen, Dior, Versace, and Gucci to name just a few. However, across all the carpet looks, there was one color that kept on reappearing—bright red.

MORE: All the Best Golden Globes Red Carpet Dresses

It’s worth noting that red dresses emerged as one of Fall 2014’s biggest runway trends, and plenty of starlets opted for varying shades at the Globes. From Allison Williams’ glittery Armani Privé and Lena Dunham’s structured Zac Posen, click through the gallery to see all the stars who wowed in red!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Kate Mara
Photo: Getty

Allison Williams
Photo: Getty

Viola Davis
Photo: Getty

Taylor Schilling
Photo: Getty

Lena Dunham
Photo: Getty

Catherine Zeta Jones
Photo: Getty

Julianna Margulies
Photo: Getty

Nancy Carell
Photo: Getty

Helen Mirren
 Photo: Getty

Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Celebrity Hair and Beauty Looks of the 2015 Golden Globes

The Best Celebrity Hair and Beauty Looks of the 2015 Golden Globes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share