Selena Gomez Just Confirmed This Is The Official Color Trend Of Award Season

If you ask someone what their favorite season is, chances are, they’ll say summer or fall. Well, I’m here to tell you that there’s only one correct answer: awards season. The most glamorous time of the year is in full swing, and the red dress trend means celebs are matching their outfits to the carpet.

Case in point: just look at Selena Gomez. Last night, Gomez made a statement at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. The actress wore a classically chic, deep-red Louis Vuitton gown to the event.

The Louis Vuitton gown featured floor-length scarf-draping and eye-catching crystal detailing at the collarbone. Red has been a color on the rise after it was heavily featured on the runway during Men’s Fashion Week and Paris Couture Week. While the dress itself had an old-Hollywood vibe, Gomez modernized the look with her accessories.

The actress wore a piercing diamond arrow earring (literally) through her cartilage which gave the look some edge. The diamonds complemented Gomez’s glowy natural makeup look–completed exclusively with Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup line.

This isn’t the first time Selena Gomez has been decked out in diamonds this award’s season. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she casually had a $1 million Bulgari diamond necklace draped around her neck. The diamonds were the perfect distraction from Gomez’s Christian Louboutin-related tumble on the red carpet—which she recovered beautifully from. She made it through the Critics Choice Awards without any slips and was one of the standout looks of the night.

Selena Gomez may have the Rare Beauty look nailed, but wearing a classic red gown for the Critics Choice Awards wasn’t such a rare occurrence at all. Many of the event’s nominees showed up in a similar hue, solidifying red as the most popular color so far during the 2022 awards season.

The color red made the best-dressed list at least five times throughout the night with this season’s most notable guests walking (and matching) the red carpet in the shade. Issa Rae, who presented Halle Berry with the SeeHer Award, was amongst the celebrities in red. She took a more playful approach to the look in a ruffled Carolina Herrera gown with floral detailing. It seems like everyone had the same vision board as she was joined by Juliette Lewis, Chrissy Metz, Kaitlyn Dever and Kathryn Newton in head-to-toe red looks.

As award season carries on with the Oscars, Grammys and VMA’s still on the docket, red will certainly be on our radar. Keep reading for a red carpet roundup that will have you literally seeing red.

Issa Rae in Carolina Herrera.

Rae took a lively approach to the red dress trend with all-over delicate floral detailing and a coordinating red clutch.

Juliette Lewis in Alberta Ferretti.

Lewis looked classically glamorous in a strapless pleated Alberta Ferretti gown. She tied the look together with a sleek bun and a bow.

Chrissy Metz in Greta Constantine.

Metz’s off-the-shoulder red grown looked regal with ruching down the front.

Kaitlyn Dever in Miu Miu.

Dever played it cool in a sleek halter dress by Miu Miu. The low back cutout gives the look a young and playful vibe.

Kathryn Newton in a red dress.

Newton complimented her plunging v-neck gown with a matching bold red lip.