‘Scatter My Ashes At Bergdorf’s’ New York Premiere: Red Carpet Recap

Last night, the creme de la creme of fashion stepped out to celebrate the premiere of the much-anticipated documentary film “Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf’s.”

The glamorous New York City event—hosted by the the Cinema Society alongside Swarovski and Grey Goose—brought out a range of well-dressed denizens, including Bergdorf bigwig Linda Fargo and industry vets like Amy Fine Collins, as well as younger It girls like Nicky Hilton and Ally Hilfiger.

The film, which opens on Friday, traces the history of the illustrious department store and features A-listers recalling their most beloved Bergdorf Goodman memories (and offers viewers some fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpses into everything from employee training to what exactly goes into to creating the store’s famous holiday windows.)

Major cameos include Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Joan Rivers, Candice Bergen, and designers like Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs.

