Celebrity Red Carpet Risk Takers

Sitting through a three hour award show isnt exactly my idea of fun, but year after year come award season, I find myself tuning in. I usually make it through to the second commercial break before losing all interest and remembering how excruciatingly boring these shows can be. Admittedly, the only reason I continue to tune in is to see which red carpet looks will wow me the most, but unfortunately, Im often left feeling bored and uninspired kind of like the award show itself.

Tired of seeing the same frilly frocks make their way down the red carpet, I got to thinking about some of the celebrities that arent afraid to take a risk and mix it up. An unexpected belt, jacket or shoe can instantly transform your typical gown into an edgy ensemble. Click through the slides above to check out the fearless females who constantly push the boundaries and give us something original. We applaud you ladies for always keepin it funky fresh even on the red carpet.