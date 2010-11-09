Celebrity Red Carpet Risk Takers

Sitting through a three hour award show isnt exactly my idea of fun, but year after year come award season, I find myself tuning in. I usually make it through to the second commercial break before losing all interest and remembering how excruciatingly boring these shows can be. Admittedly, the only reason I continue to tune in is to see which red carpet looks will wow me the most, but unfortunately, Im often left feeling bored and uninspired kind of like the award show itself.
Tired of seeing the same frilly frocks make their way down the red carpet, I got to thinking about some of the celebrities that arent afraid to take a risk and mix it up. An unexpected belt, jacket or shoe can instantly transform your typical gown into an edgy ensemble. Click through the slides above to check out the fearless females who constantly push the boundaries and give us something original. We applaud you ladies for always keepin it funky fresh even on the red carpet.
Sienna Miller is always a winner on the red carpet. She arrived at the 2010 Costume Institute Gala wearing this sexy Emilio Pucci number. Her shoes complete the look, adding a necessary tough edge.
Agyness Deyn was the epitome of red carpet edge when she arrived at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2010 show. This powder blue dress could've looked a little too senior prom if Deyn hadn't brilliantly paired it with the over-the-knee socks and grey biker style jacket.
A black tie event doesn't mean you have to be boring. Anna Paquin mixed it up by pairing her nude Viktor & Rolf tulle dress with a pair of black lace-up heels for the Art of Elysium's 3rd Annual Black Tie Charity Gala.
Anne Hathaway is well-versed in the art of juxtaposition. She adds some edge to a seemingly girly dress by pairing it with a leather biker jacket at the Marchesa Fall 2008 fashion show.
There's nothing edgier or more unexpected then a belt on the red carpet. For the Going The Distance premiere, Drew Barrymore spiced up her Catherine Malandrino dress by adding a funky black and gold Balmain belt to it.
We officially dub Lou Doillon the queen of edgy red carpet ensembles. For the 2008 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, she dressed down her Marni dress by topping it with a shrunken black leather jacket.
Olivia Palermo shows us that the key to an edgy red carpet look is accessorizing. For the 2010 ELLE Style Awards, Olivia paired this Matthew Williamson dress with a studded belt. The orange envelope clutch adds the perfect amount of color to the dark purple ensemble.
What edgy red carpet roundup would be complete without an Olsen mention? Mary-Kate combines a black fur coat and sheer skirt for a look that is chic but original.