Casting Chanel: Celebs We Think Should Wear The Brand’s Spring 2013 Collection

Just when we thought the buzz around Paris Fashion Week couldn’t get any bigger after yesterday’s anticipated presentation of Hedi Slimane‘s debut collection for Saint Laurent, we were reminded that there is one man who doesn’t let anybody steal his thunder: Karl Lagerfeld.

Today’s Chanel Spring 2013 show was one of Lagerfeld’s recent best, filled with fabulous makeup including a platinum smokey eye, a slew of red-carpet ready styles and some truly striking accessories (including a destined-to-be-infamous hula hoop bag).

As we watched the models strut down the runway, we were certain a number of celebs would be wearing the collection on more than one red carpet this year. The question is, who? We took the liberty of taking the guesswork out of the equation and decided to round up the looks we think will make it into the closets of some of our favorite A-listers.

Click through the gallery above for a look at ten of our favorite looks from today’s Chanel collection — and who we think will rock them best!