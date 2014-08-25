25 Must-See Looks From the 2014 Video Music Awards

Compared to last year (ahem Mileygate), tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards was basically a snoozefest. We thought there was a chance that Nicki Minaj could have assumed Miley’s throne as the bullseye in the Parent’s Television Council’s target, but—despite her awkward wardrobe malfunction—the only real shocking thing that happened was Taylor Swift’s PG shimmying and shaking it off.
However, while we have tomorrow to gape at the show’s crazy moments, tonight is for talking about who wore what. From Kim Kardashian’s (predictably) boob-tastic Balmain dress, to Ariana grande’s thigh-high boots, to Katy Perry and rapper Riff Raff‘s blatant Britney Spears/Justin Timberlake head-to-toe denim moment, here are all the must-see looks from the 2014 video Music Awards!
Miley Cyrus at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo
Dancer Maddie Ziegler, from Sia's 'Chandelier' video
Rapper Riff Raff and Katy Perry doing their best Britney and Justin in denim.
