StyleCaster
Share

25 Must-See Looks From the 2014 Video Music Awards

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Must-See Looks From the 2014 Video Music Awards

by
4 Shares
25 Must-See Looks From the 2014 Video Music Awards
24 Start slideshow

Compared to last year (ahem Mileygate), tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards was basically a snoozefest. We thought there was a chance that Nicki Minaj could have assumed Miley’s throne as the bullseye in the Parent’s Television Council’s target, but—despite her awkward wardrobe malfunction—the only real shocking thing that happened was Taylor Swift’s PG shimmying and shaking it off.

MORE: 10 Reasons We Can’t Stop Watching Taylor Swift’s Awkward New Video

However, while we have tomorrow to gape at the show’s crazy moments, tonight is for talking about who wore what. From Kim Kardashian’s (predictably) boob-tastic Balmain dress, to Ariana grande’s thigh-high boots, to Katy Perry and rapper Riff Raff‘s blatant Britney Spears/Justin Timberlake head-to-toe denim moment, here are all the must-see looks from the 2014 video Music Awards!

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24

Kim Kardashian

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Kylie Jenner 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Miley Cyrus at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV

Kendall Jenner 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift 

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Ariana Grande 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Solange Knowles 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kesha 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Julianne Hough 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Holland Roden 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Victoria Justice 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Dancer Maddie Ziegler, from Sia's 'Chandelier' video 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Rapper Riff Raff and Katy Perry doing their best Britney and Justin in denim. 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Gwen Stefani 

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Demi Lovato 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Jennifer Lopez 

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Charli XCX 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Ora 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

 Jessie J

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Lucy Hale 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Chloë Grace Moretz 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Must-See Looks From The MTV VMAs!

Must-See Looks From The MTV VMAs!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share