Red Carpet Drama: The Smoky Eye Transformation

To celebrate Red Carpet season, we challenged our very own StyleCaster team members to step up the drama during an average weekday and try some of the bold beauty trends that we’ve seen on our favorite stars this year. Three of our staff members agreed to let our beauty expert, Stephanie Flor, give them a full celeb makeover and then they documented their experience to share how stepping out of their beauty comfort zone felt. Our newest team member, Account Executive Kari Benjamin, was a great sport and signed herself up for a look we’ve been seeing on the likes of Keira Knightley, Jessie J and Leah Michelle – smoky eyes paired with a nude lip. To achieve this look celebrity beauty expert, Stephanie Flor, used a nude peach lipstick with a touch of gloss to make Kari’s lips pop with a smoky eye and dramatic lash. L’Oreal’s New Telescopic® Shocking Extensions™ Mascara separates and intensifies every lash for an intense makeup result to perfectly complement a smoky eye.

I love makeup! Always have and always will. For as long as I can remember, I have been a make-up fanatic. From mascara, to lipstick, to concealer and bronzer, I love it all. The way I see it, spending money on makeup is a perfectly reasonable guilty pleasure. – It doesn’t break the bank and I don’t ever have to worry about it being too tight or making my hips look wide.

Over the years, I like to think that I’ve perfected dramatic red lips, and hollowed contoured cheeks, but one look I have never been able to master is the smoky eye. Needless to say, I was pretty excited to learn that this would be my look for the shoot.

When the makeup artist first started applying the dark shadows, I was a bit nervous as I am used to seeing myself in a more muted look; however, I was stunned by how beautiful the colors looked and blended together to give me that fresh off the red carpet dramatic smoky eye. The nude lip completely balanced the overall look.

Though this is not a casual or everyday look, for a night on the town it looks amazing. So much so, that after the application and some encouragement from my coworkers, I quickly called my husband and told him a night out was an absolute must. Fast-forward a few hours later, my smoky eyes lasted throughout the evening and I had a great date with my husband.

Try this look for yourself and enter to become the next face of L’Oreal. All you have to do is:

• Take a photo of how shockingly gorgeous you look

• Upload to Facebook

• Enter the contest here

• Share with your friend and get them to vote for you!

For more information about our relationship with L’Oreal Paris USA click here: cmp.ly/3