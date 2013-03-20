Red Carpet Drama: The Gothic Chic Transformation

To celebrate Red Carpet season, we challenged our very own StyleCaster team members to step up the drama during an average weekday and try some of the bold beauty trends that we’ve seen on our favorite stars this year. Three of our staff members agreed to let our beauty expert, Stephanie Flor, give them a full celeb makeover and then they documented their experience to share how stepping out of their beauty comfort zone felt. For our Director of Communications, Meghan Cross, we decided to go full throttle vamp with a gothic chic look we’ve seen on such beauties as Camilla Belle and musician Skylar Grey. The key to this look is an oxblood lip, dark dramatic shadow and liner, and of course long, voluminous lashes. L’Oreal’s New Telescopic® Shocking Extensions™ Mascara separates and intensifies every lash for an intense makeup result to finish any dramatic look.

To be totally honest, I’m not a makeup person. (Gasp). I usually just slap on some moisturizer and call it a day.

So when I first glanced at my “Glam Vamp” look in the mirror, I was first thrown off, then intimidated, and then—you know—felt a little awesome and couldn’t wait to Instagram my excitement.

For the first few minutes of being all dolled up, I felt a bit like someone had just smeared red velvet frosting all over my face, but soon I felt completely settled in my brand new ‘do. In fact, it wasn’t until I walked into my company meeting and each of my coworkers did a double take that I remembered I vaguely resembled the protagonist in the yet-to-be-released edition of “The Twilight Saga” about Edward Cullen’s lovechild growing up and taking on the big city.

From now on, I’m definitely going to amp up my vamp look tendencies…but maybe I’ll save it for the weekend.

