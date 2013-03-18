Red Carpet Drama: The Bright Lip Transformation

To celebrate red carpet season, we challenged our very own StyleCaster team members to step up the drama during an average weekday and try some of the bold beauty trends that we’ve seen on our favorite stars this year. Three of our staff members agreed to let our beauty expert, Stephanie Flor, give them a full celeb makeover and then they documented their experience to share how stepping out of their beauty comfort zone felt. Rebecca Holland, one of our all-star licensing account executive rocked one of our favorite trends of the 2013 red carpet season – an understated eye with a shock of color on the lips. Stephanie used an orangey red cream lip color and a neutral taupe shadow, finishing the look with a dramatic full lash. L’Oreal’s New Telescopic® Shocking Extensions™ Mascara separates and intensifies every lash for an intense makeup result.

I made Nick, my boyfriend of nearly four years, ask me out on a date for the night of my L’Oreal Red Carpet makeover. Living together in ambitious, bustling NYC, we only get a chance to be in the same place at the same time for dinner a couple nights a week. You’d think I’d be dolled up every day working at a beauty/fashion/lifestyle media company. But, although we’re in an environment surrounded by sexy products and models daily, a typical day at the office or in front of clients for me, consists of wearing a skirt suit, heels and pretty conservative hair and makeup. Usually, on my face, I make sure to be perfectly moisturized with just a hint of blush and mascara and a nude lip or gloss. So, when I turned the chair around to see my makeover of a sleek up-do and a blazing hot red lip, I got so excited! I felt like a firecracker, Being almost 6-feet tall, I’m used to getting some attention walking down the street, but with siren lips and a trendy topknot that added about 4 inches, I was a head-turner!

I’m a believer that every gal should have a great collection of lipsticks for every occasion, but I’d LOVE an entire box full of those fire-engine-red lipsticks. The poppy pout of color screams self-assurance. Dinner at Rye in Williamsburg with Nick turned out to be a romantic (and delicious) occasion. Complimentary drinks and dessert must have only been a result of my —or my Super Woman-like confidence, from my Ooh-la-la lips!

Try this look for yourself and enter to become the next face of L’Oreal. All you have to do is:

• Take a photo of how shockingly gorgeous you look

• Upload to Facebook

• Enter the contest here

• Share with your friend and get them to vote for you!

For more information about our relationship with L’Oreal Paris USA click here: cmp.ly/3