Recreate This Tablescape From a Dinner Hosted By Brian Atwood (For Under $100)

We have to admit that we were outright drooling on ourselves when we saw photos of a dinner that Brian Atwood held during fashion week in Milan recently. As formal (and utterly jaw-dropping) as this tablescape (captured on Instagram) was, with little thought, you might just be surprised at how easy it is to replicate. A few things to keep in mind: Keep everything simple—white linens, silver accents, and white flowers. Think in terms of symmetry, remembering to balance the elements on your table evenly. For instance—if you are setting a table for six you’ll need two candelabras and two floral arrangements. And lastly, you don’t need to spend a ton of money to do it well.



There is something so chic and grown-up about having candelabras on your dinner table. We found an imitation silver option that won’t break the bank from Jaf Gifts ($33.49, jafgifts.com). The best part? Everyone will think it did.

We love the antique feeling of Pottery Barn’s Whitley Stoneware small cachepot ($14.99, potterybarn.com). Mimic the look of Atwood’s chosen floral arrangements by filling these vases with simple white poppy flowers.

Voila—you’ve created a super fancy-schmancy tablescape for under $100.

