There’s a New Record Holder for the Most Expensive Cocktail and It Costs $12,916

There’s a new record holder for the most expensive cocktail set by Australian bartender Joel Heffernan. The cocktail costs a staggering $12,916 (and we thought spending $25 on a drink was expensive).

Heffernan, who works at Club 23 in Melbourne, named the cocktail the Winston for Winston Churchill, and it includes two nips of 1858 Croizet cognac (a bottle of which sells for $157,000), Grand Marnier Quintessence, Chartreuse Vieillissement Exceptionnellement Prolonge, Angostura Bitters, and chocolate nutmeg dust.

The previous record holder was London’s Salvatore Calabrese’s $8,835 cocktail—so this drink is quite the step up.

Watch the video below to learn how Heffernan created the cocktail, and tell us what you think in the comments below.