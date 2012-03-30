StyleCaster
Do You Recognize These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Without Their Makeup?

Spencer Cain
by
This Sunday is a big day for all you HBO junkies out there. The smash hit series Game of Thrones comes back for its hotly anticipated second season. Based off of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, which begins with a fantasy novel called A Game of Thrones, the show has accrued a massive cult following in an insanely short amount of time.

Its debut season garnered a substantial amount of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and it has been praised almost unanimously by critics. Needless to say, all of us here are completely stoked. I must say that the variety of people who watch the show truly makes it a more interesting experience. Everyone has a different perspective, but everyone loves it!

One of the most fascinating aspects of the show is the amazing costume design and makeup. In fact, many of the actors are unrecognizable when they are spotted on a red carpet or out of character. In honor of this, click through the gallery above for a look at the Game of Thrones stars in character and how they normally look!

Lord Eddard "Ned" Stark, patriarch of the Stark family, looks like this on the show. Click to see what he looks like when the makeup comes off.

Actor Sean Bean is slightly more dapper than his Thrones counterpart.

Khal Drogo, the leader of the Dothraki, always looks nuts (for lack of a better word).

Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa, also known for his role in Baywatch Hawaii, is gorgeous in real life.

Sandor "The Hound" Clegane is a bodyguard.

Rory McCann is a Scottish film actor.

King Robert Baratheon is a large leader who was previously an excellent fighter.

Mark Addy is a jolly looking man without his garb.

Queen Cersei Lannister is King Robert Baratheon's wife.

Lena Headey is a tattooed beauty. Major departure from her royal robes.

Sansa Stark is a young fireball.

Sophie Turner is an adorable blonde.

