Do You Recognize These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Without Their Makeup?

This Sunday is a big day for all you HBO junkies out there. The smash hit series Game of Thrones comes back for its hotly anticipated second season. Based off of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, which begins with a fantasy novel called A Game of Thrones, the show has accrued a massive cult following in an insanely short amount of time.

Its debut season garnered a substantial amount of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and it has been praised almost unanimously by critics. Needless to say, all of us here are completely stoked. I must say that the variety of people who watch the show truly makes it a more interesting experience. Everyone has a different perspective, but everyone loves it!

One of the most fascinating aspects of the show is the amazing costume design and makeup. In fact, many of the actors are unrecognizable when they are spotted on a red carpet or out of character. In honor of this, click through the gallery above for a look at the Game of Thrones stars in character and how they normally look!