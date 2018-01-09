StyleCaster
30 Recipes to Learn (or at Least Try) by Age 30

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Minimalist Baker

Sure, when you’re in your 20s, it’s basically expected that you’ll live on a shoestring, which makes for lots of ramen and cereal. But—real talk—by the time you age out of that decade, there are some recipes you should learn (or at least try!) by the big three-oh.

Most recipes are just plain classics—from chocolate chip cookies and buffalo chicken dip to stuffed peppers and baked ham that will make for a hearty dinner. Even if you can’t master these recipes yet, we believe that it’s ultimately life-affirming to give it the old college try in the kitchen, not just to wow your friends or parents with your domestic goddess abilities, but just for your own confidence (nailing an #adult recipe feels pretty epic).

MORE: 10 Thoroughly Modern Cookbooks You Need to Own

Get ready. We’ve rounded up 30 classic recipes that you should learn (attempting counts, too!) by the time you turn 30.

1 of 30
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Chocolate Chip Brownie Cookies

Chocolate Chip Brownie Cookies

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Creamy Cardoon Mac and Cheese

Creamy Cardoon Mac and Cheese

Photo: Bojon Gourmet
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Easy 30-Minute Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Easy 30-Minute Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Photo: Averie Cooks
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Shrimp Fried Quinoa

Shrimp Fried Quinoa

Photo: Eating Bird Food
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | One-Bowl Brownies

One-Bowl Brownies

Photo: Well Plated
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Swiss Pan Burgers with Rosemary-Mushroom Pan Sauce

Swiss Pan Burgers with Rosemary-Mushroom Pan Sauce

Photo: Iowa Girl Eats
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | 1-Pot Red Lentil Chili

1-Pot Red Lentil Chili

Photo: Minimalist Baker
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

Photo: Gimme Some Oven
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Slow-Cooker Roasted Chicken

Slow-Cooker Roasted Chicken

Photo: Lexi's Clean Kitchen
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Classic Beef Stew

Classic Beef Stew

Photo: Flavorite
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy

Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy

Photo: Recipe Girl
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Classic Shepherd's Pie

Classic Shepherd's Pie

Photo: The Food Charlatan
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Classic Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce

Classic Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce

Photo: Olivia's Cuisine
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Instant Pot Beef Stew

Instant Pot Beef Stew

Photo: Life Made Sweeter
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Photo: Brown Eyed Baker
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Classic Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

Photo: Foodie Crush
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Baked Apple Fritters

Baked Apple Fritters

Photo: Baked by an Introvert
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Best Ever Apple Pie

Best Ever Apple Pie

Photo: 12 Tomatoes
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Photo: Simply Stacie
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs

Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs

Photo: The Recipe Critic
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Easy Beefaroni Recipe

Easy Beefaroni Recipe

Photo: Cupcakes and Kale Chips
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes

Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes

Photo: The Bewitchin' Kitchen
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

Photo: Recipe Tin Eats
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

Photo: The Diary of a Real Housewife
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Classic Homemade Cannoli

Classic Homemade Cannoli

Photo: Cooking with Cocktail Rings
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Sweet Potatoes with Maple Pecan Drizzle

Sweet Potatoes with Maple Pecan Drizzle

Photo: Dreaming in DIY
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Classic Traditional Stuffing

Classic Traditional Stuffing

Photo: Averie Cooks
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Baked Ham with Pineapple Brown Sugar Glaze

Baked Ham with Pineapple Brown Sugar Glaze

Photo: Roti n Rice
STYLECASTER | 30 Recipes to Learn by 30 | Crock Pot Stuffed Peppers

Crock Pot Stuffed Peppers

Photo: Diethood

