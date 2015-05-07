Never Waste a Drop! 5 Genius Uses For Flat Champagne

Spring is Champagne season, and there’s nothing worse than not quite finishing a bottle before it goes flat. We get it! That’s why we tracked down five genius ways to use up every last sip of bubbly–even when there aren’t any bubbles left.

From dessert ideas and cocktail recipes to salad dressing, keep scrolling for five recipes that’ll make sure you never waste a drop of the good stuff.

Photo: Spoon Fork Bacon

1. Champagne syrup

Champagne syrups are simple to make and are a super tasty way to sweeten up your summer cocktail repertoire. You can make a bunch of different flavors, but we’re going with ginger pear. You’ll need:

3.5 cup superfine sugar

5 ripe d’anjou pears, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

3 inch piece peeled ginger, thinly sliced

1 cinnamon stick

Just toss together four cups of water, sugar pear, ginger, and the cinnamon stick into a saucepan and simmer until the sugar is dissolved. Then you should remove from the stove, cover, and steep for six to 12 hours, and store in a sterilized bottle. This should last in the fridge for up to a month, but we predict it will disappear by Friday night.

Photo: Half Baked Harvest

2. One-pan baked Champagne cream sauce fettuccine with truffle oil

Whoever decided to combine pasta with cream, champagne, and truffle should be up for an award. Here’s what you’ll need to make this decadent dinner dish:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, minced or grated

4 sage leaves, chopped

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

2 cups heavy cream (or 1 cup milk, 1 cup cream)

1.5 cups champagne

1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese, plus more for topping

1.5 cup gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

1 pound fettuccine pasta

Fresh parsley for topping

2 tablespoon truffle, or as needed

Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While the oven’s preheating, heat a large cast iron skillet or brasier with high sides over medium-high heat stove, adding the butter, garlic, and sage to cook for three to five minutes, or until the sage is crispy.

Next, add in the cream (or milk) and cream cheese, bring the pot to a boil and simmer for about five minutes, or until the sauce is smooth and creamy. Add the champagne, gorgonzola, crushed red pepper, nutmeg and a good pinch of pepper, and whisk until the cheese completely melts into the sauce. Next, pour in one cup of water and stir. Bring the sauce to a boil and toss in the dry pasta noodles. Put the lid on and cook the noodles until they soften into the sauce (they might still be a bit hard) before transferring the entire mixture into a 9 x 13″ dish and bake for 20-25 minutes. Stir the pasta and season with salt and pepper.

Photo: Beard and Bonnet

3. Champagne vinegar

Champagne vinegar involves minimal effort to make, and can be stored in your pantry for up to six months. You can use it in anything from a coating for baked potatoes, to a fresh dressing for Summer salads.

Pour the leftover champagne into a canning jar–it doesn’t matter how much or how little, just use whatever’s gone flat. Then, cover the jar with one or two layers of cheesecloth stretched and secured over the top. Finally, just let the champagne sit for four or fives weeks and it will naturally turn into visitor. After doing a taste test to check you can add the proper jar lid and get rid of the cheesecloth.

Photo: My Life As a Mrs

4. White sangria

Use your flat Champagne instead of white wine in your favorite recipe. Here’s a tip: Be sure to taste the sangria before adding any additional sugar, because the champagne is sweeter than most wines.

Photo: cookingstoned.tv

5. Champagne popsicles

Champagne is sweet, so it lends itself perfectly to desserts. This recipe is amazing for summer, and you only need a few ingredients:

¼ cup water

¾ cup sugar

1 bottle champagne

1 oz edible flowers

Start by combining 1/4 cup of water and 3/4 cup of sugar in a small sauce pan, and cook the mixture until the sugar has dissolved over a medium heat. After the syrup has cooled a little bit, add mix in the champagne–if you don’t have a full bottle, just adjust the recipe. Divide up those pretty edible flowers among all the popsicle moulds, sharing about three to five flowers per mould and pour in the syrup among the different popsicles. Add in the popsicle sticks and freeze for at least 10 hours.