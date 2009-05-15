Recessionista Night Out: Part 1

Gala season is upon us, and with the global economy still spiraling downward, the ultimate conundrum remains: how in Lagerfeld’s name will I pay for that perfect ensemble? Lucky for you, we’ve got some suggestions on how to look chic without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a recession chic evening dress, or gearing up for an epic Senior Prom, SC has your back. And if you play your (credit) cards right, you just might have enough for that must-have summer romper you’ve been pining after.