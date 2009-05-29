The Recession Affects Supermodels, Gisele’s Salary Plummets

According to the ladies at The Cut, Forbes released its list of the highest paid models from June of 2008 to June of 2009. Once again, Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bundchen topped the list, but sadly her salary has dwindled to a paltry $25 million for this year (compared with the $35 million she earned last year). Rounding out the top 5 are Heidi Klum at $16 million, Kate Moss at $8.5 million, Adriana Lima at $8 million, and Doutzen Kroes at $6 million.

See, even Gisele is feeling the heat of the recession.