Rebel Wilson’s 29-Year-Old Boyfriend Was ‘Blindsided’ When She Broke Up With Him Over Text

Not a clean split. Rebel Wilson broke up with Jacob Busch over text, and he was “blindsided.” The Bridesmaids star, 40, confirmed that she and her boyfriend of four months, 29, had split in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 3.

The Instagram post saw the Isn’t It Romantic actress in a yellow cardigan and denim dress in front of her trailer. In the caption, Wilson confirmed that she is now single after her split from Busch. “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” she wrote.

So why did Wilson and Busch break up? Well, a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 4, that the two broke up after the holidays when Wilson didn’t go to Florida to meet Busch’s family. “They went to Aspen right before the holidays and had a blast. Then, he left for Florida to be with his family, and he invited her because he really wanted her to meet [them] but she never committed to doing that,” the insider said.

The source went on to reveal that something changed in Wilson after the holidays, which led to her breaking up with Busch over text less than a month ago. “They talked all throughout the holidays and had excellent communication, but then, all of a sudden, she got really quiet and broke up with him via text message about two or three weeks ago,” the insider said.

As for how Busch is taking the split, well the source said that the younger man is “really upset.” “It was very hurtful,” the insider. Despite their sudden split, the source said that Busch has “no ill-will towards” his ex. “[He has] been crazy about her ever since 2019,” the source said. “They would get together on and off throughout the years. They maintained their friendship and then became boyfriend and girlfriend in late summer.”