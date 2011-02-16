Name: Rebecca Taylor

Age: 39

Occupation: Designer

Location: NY, NY

Rebecca Taylor is currently a Co-Chair of Divas Shop for Opera, which is a fabulous shopping benefit being held in NYC on Wednesday, June 24th. The event is open to the public and features cocktails, music, and shopping for designer pieces donated from private collections. For more information visit their site at DivasShopforOpera.org.

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Bird in Brooklyn– it has a lot of my favorite brands and is down the road from my house.

2. Who are your favorite designers?

Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Marni.

3. What are your favorite online destinations?

LaGarconne.com.

4. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

70’s Hollywood Hills a la Sharon Tate??.



5. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

David Bowie & baked beans on toast with grated cheddar cheese??.



6. What inspires you?

Museums, books, the girls at work, movies, and people on the Lower East Side in NYC??.

7. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Just smile??.



8. Where is your next travel destination?

Turks & Caicos later this month??.

9. How did you become involved in the Divas Shop for Opera Benefit Event?

I have always been a huge fan of the Opera and costume design and I love to do whatever I can to help them raise funds??.



10. Who is your favorite celebrity to style?

Kate Hudson