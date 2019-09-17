All the Wardrobe Inspo You Could Ever Want Lies Within Rebecca Taylor’s Spring 2020 Collections

Scroll To See More Images

With fashion month featuring clothes and accessories for spring/summer 2020 in full swing, sometimes it’s nice to sit back, relax and take a full-on peek at what designers are doing. After all, once the runway show ends, it’s nice to have a refresher course via stunning photos, am I right?! (I’m right.) And Rebecca Taylor’s Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collections should definitely be at the top of your list for perusal. The designer’s upcoming spring collections are so swoon-worthy, you might even feel a little lightheaded after getting a look. Rebecca Taylor’s collections are filled with wardrobe inspiration for days. Frankly, I don’t know if I’ll need any outfit ideas other than the Rebecca Taylor ensembles for spring 2020. Yeah, they’re that good.

LA VIE Rebecca Taylor Spring 2020—

First, we can get a little peek of the LA VIE Rebecca Taylor collection for spring 2020. In this stunning collection, you’ll see some blue tie-dye (done in honestly the chicest way I’ve ever seen), white eyelet details (What more could you want from a spring collection?) and total Little House on the Prairie, but make it fashion vibes. These looks are everything you could ever want—and much, much more.

REBECCA TAYLOR Spring 2020—

Next, let’s take a look at the REBECCA TAYLOR Spring 2020 collection. With sunset hues, dreamy blue ombre looks (I’m kind of freaking out about those! They’re so pretty!!) and pastels beyond your wildest imagination, I can find no flaws in this beautiful group of clothes. It’s all so Alice in Wonderland meets Sex in the City, and I couldn’t be more obsessed.

TAILORED Rebecca Taylor Spring 2020—

Finally, we have the TAILORED Rebecca Taylor Spring 2020 collection. Talk about a collection of boss! ass! looks! Seriously, if your 9-to-5 is getting you down, take a gander at these power suits. Upon seeing these outfits, I truly feel refreshed, powerful and ready to take down the man. Your workwear game is about to majorly improve.