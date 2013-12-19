Rebecca Taylor’s Pre-Fall 2014 Collection Is Super-Chic (and Super-Wearable)

So far, the 2014 Pre-Fall collections have been seriously strong. From Chanel’s Wild West-inspired show in Dallas to Alice + Olivia’s chic but playful presentation, it’s been a strong display of color, architecture, and fabrication.

We got a peek at Rebecca Taylor’s offering this week, and there’s a lot more to love here. The designer’s known obsession with the color blue makes yet another categorical appearance, from darker navy tones and pastel contrasts, to vibrant cobalt. Taylor also professes her love for the chunky knit and the abstract floral print, as well as the incredibly feminine silhouette created by a swing skirt.

Take a peek at our seven favorite looks from the designer’s Pre-Fall lineup below!