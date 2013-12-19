StyleCaster
Share

Rebecca Taylor’s Pre-Fall 2014 Collection Is Super-Chic (and Super-Wearable)

What's hot
StyleCaster

Rebecca Taylor’s Pre-Fall 2014 Collection Is Super-Chic (and Super-Wearable)

Meghan Blalock
by

So far, the 2014 Pre-Fall collections have been seriously strong. From Chanel’s Wild West-inspired show in Dallas to Alice + Olivia’s chic but playful presentation, it’s been a strong display of color, architecture, and fabrication.

MORE: How To Wear Leather: Tips From Taylor

We got a peek at Rebecca Taylor’s offering this week, and there’s a lot more to love here. The designer’s known obsession with the color blue makes yet another categorical appearance, from darker navy tones and pastel contrasts, to vibrant cobalt. Taylor also professes her love for the chunky knit and the abstract floral print, as well as the incredibly feminine silhouette created by a swing skirt.

MORE: Recreate 10 Pre-Fall Looks

Take a peek at our seven favorite looks from the designer’s Pre-Fall lineup below!

RT_PREFALL14_LOOK01_RGB RT_PREFALL14_LOOK02_RGB RT_PREFALL14_LOOK03_RGB RT_PREFALL14_LOOK04_RGB RT_PREFALL14_LOOK09_RGB RT_PREFALL14_LOOK10_RGB RT_PREFALL14_LOOK15_RGB

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share