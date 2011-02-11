Rebecca Taylor Gets Romantic For Fall 2011

The 40s met the 70s at an interesting intersection of color ways including burnt sienna, cobalt blue and teal offset with concrete grey at Rebecca Taylor Fall 2011.

Strong shoulders of the post WW2 variety not Balmain variety looked suddenly current, while floaty floral chiffons were charmingly retro.

The collection took that mish-mashed vintage look that seems to be all the rage, streamlined it and put it to work for girls who prefer a little romance and then topped it all off with some very chic furs. I’ll take the middie length, collarless version please. Click through for the whole story.