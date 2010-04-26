Rebecca Taylor Adds Legwear to Her Fashion Empire

Rebecca Taylor Fall 2010 runway

Rebecca Taylor‘s Fall 2010 show was more swoon-worthy than usual, thanks in part to some very cool legwear making its way down the catwalk. Adding to her prolific licensing deals from accessories to shoes, Taylor is launching a hosiery collection for fall, which will come with Swarovski crystal detail in warm hues of midnight, olive and deep purple, reports WWD.

Rebeccas obsessive eye to detail and love of all things sparkle have inspired her to create an opulent legwear collection that offers urban femininity with a luxe quality, relayed Beth Bugdaycay, Chief Brand Officer for Rebecca Taylor, to the fashion news site. The tights for fall 2010 embody the modern, downtown-cool aesthetic of our collection and the Rebecca Taylor girl.

The collection will hit Rebecca Taylor’s boutiques and website beginning in July, and start with a price tag of $250. Best to hurry up lest your legs remain woefully without crystal detail come Fall there’s already a waiting list.