Rebecca Minkoff’s Heritage Bags Are Leather Perfection

If you’re going to splurge on one thing this fall, we suggest you consider the Rebecca Minkoff Heritage bags. These two bags convey a handmade feel, with a rustic look and simple but elegant detailing. The bags are influenced by Minkoff’s family history and her travels. The two pieces were, in fact, designed by Minkoff in France, authenticating the ideas behind their creation.

Elegant satchel silhouettes make both bags absolutely divine options for taking your accessories from fall to winter, although I am partial to the black fringed leather. Check out the two bags above and scroll down for a video of the adorable Rebecca Minkoff exploring Paris to find inspiration for her collection. Both pieces are available at Shopbop.com and Rebeccaminkoff.com for $595.

What do you think of the Heritage mini collection?

Untitled from Daniel Saynt on Vimeo.