Rebecca Minkoff Just Teamed Up with Stitch Fix to Create Her First Ever Size-Inclusive Collection

With the end of another New York Fashion Week, it’s important to note the growing diversity and inclusion within several designer brands. While there’s still a long way to go before I’d consider Fashion Week completely inclusive and diverse, so many designers have made incredible strides this year. One of the wins for body inclusivity is the new Rebecca Minkoff x Stitch Fix collection. For the first time ever, designer Rebecca Minkoff is offering extended sizes in her beautiful clothing, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. More designers should seriously take note, because this shouldn’t be as uncommon as it seems to be. After all, plus-size women like to buy cute designer clothes, too, OK?! (And this Rebecca Minkoff collection is very, very cute.)

The size-inclusive Rebecca Minkoff collection includes adorable animal prints perfect for fall plus a seriously cozy jacket and cardigan. It’s basically your dream autumn wardrobe. Spice up your workwear during the week and stay nice and warm on chilly weekends this season. And, each piece is available in sizes 00-24W or XXS-3X, depending on the item. The prices range from $138 to $248, which basically means you’re getting incredible designer fashion for under $300. I’d call that a major win.

In order to get this absolutely chic collection, all you have to do is request the collection from your Stitch Fix stylist. If you don’t have a Stitch Fix account, sign up, babe! They’re basically your personal shoppers, so what are you waiting for? Plus, you can choose to sign up for a one-time styling session and box or set up a subscription. It’s all up to you, but the final result is you scoring these majorly cute Rebecca Minkoff pieces. Check out the video below for even more behind the scenes sneak peeks into the collection, too. Heart eyes for days.