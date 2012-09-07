StyleCaster
Share

Livestream Alert: Watch the Rebecca Minkoff Show Right Here at 3PM

What's hot
StyleCaster

Livestream Alert: Watch the Rebecca Minkoff Show Right Here at 3PM

Meghan Cross
by

rebeccaminkoff Livestream Alert: Watch the Rebecca Minkoff Show Right Here at 3PM

Can’t make it to Rebecca Minkoff’s NYFW show in time to snag your front row seat? Have no fear. This season, we’ll be giving you virtual access to the designer’s Spring 2013 collection, live-streamed straight from New York’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Rebecca — who we all fell in love with at our State of Style Summit in February — is one of the season’s must-watch shows, and we expect a spectacle to rival that of her Fall 2012 show in February, which was opened by the impossibly cool Theophilius London.

Be sure to check back here at 3 PM EST to experience what it’s like to be up close and personal with one of New York’s best designers!

Don’t forget to share all your favorite moments: #StyleToThePeople #RMfashionshow, @RebeccaMinkoff, @StyleCaster

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share