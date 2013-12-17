Gift We Love: A Practical (and Adorable) Monogrammed Leather Pouch

What: This Rebecca Minkoff leather pouch that comes with the initial of your choice.

Why: Apart from the fact that small designer pouches were a massive trend this year, it’s an undeniably excellent gift: It’s just as practical as it is adorable, and it’s under $100.

Who it’s for: Your fashion-obsessed BFF, your sister, your teenage cousin, your other teenage cousin, your mom, your boss—also known as pretty much anyone on your list.

Rebecca Minkoff Jody A-Z Clutch, $63.65; at Nordstrom

Want more gift-spiration? Check out more of our under-$100 present ideas here!