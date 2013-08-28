Rebecca Minkoff: 20 Things I’m Loving Now

Ever wonder what top designers are doing/wearing/eating/loving in their spare time? Us too! That’s why we decided to find out, via a short but informative survey aptly titled “20 Things I’m Loving Now.”

Sent to a variety of designers and fashion insiders, our questionnaire seeks to find out what quotidien things make interesting people tick—from the books they’re reading and the shows they’re DVRing, to the cocktail they’re sipping.

Of course, we also asked about fashion, but instead of seeking long-winded responses, we decided to keep it short and snappy: A go-to piece of denim, what shoes they’re favoring today, the most comfy T-shirt—you get the picture. Next up: Beloved clothing and handbag designer Rebecca Minkoff, who filled us in on 20 things she’s loving now. Read on!

1. Unwinding: Nothing beats the serene atmosphere in Napa.

2. Exercise: SoulCycle has become a serious addiction.

3. Restaurant: ABC Kitchen in NYC (a must-have on the menu are the roasted beets).

4. Pastime: Taking a ride on a Citibike!

5. Blasting: Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”

6. Sneakers: My Nike Frees.

7. Indulging: The homemade cheese at Beecher’s.

8: Trend: The Leandra Vest! I can’t wait until it gets cool so I can start wearing it!

9. Dessert: Cronuts! (Yes, I did get to have one.)

10. Dress: A V-Neck crepe dress.

11. Outfit: A pullover and pants! (Try this Rebecca Minkoff houndstooth long-sleeve pullover and telescope lambskin/ponte knit pants)

12. Getaway: Going to the beach in Quogue in the Hamptons with friends (relaxation at it’s finest!)

13. Bag: Quilted Affair mini shoulder bag.

14. Staple: A leather-trim tweed blazer.

15. Jewelry: My Thakoon for Tasaki necklace that my husband bought me for our anniversary!

16. Accessory: The Elle mini studded satchel bag in scarlet.

17. Shopping: The Brooklyn Flea Market (there are always some great finds).

18. Pizza: One of my greatest discoveries yet since moving to Brooklyn, Grimaldi’s!

19. Art: Curtis Kulig’s Love Me prints.

20. Night Out: A tulle-skirt lace dress.

