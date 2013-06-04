Want: A Rebecca Minkoff Beach Towel That Benefits Charity

What: A graphic, jacquard-woven reversible beach towel in blue or red, designed by Rebecca Minkoff for home décor site One Kings Lane.

Why: The minimalistic pattern gracing both sides of the towel reminds us of a cool Mark Rothko painting, and the sales from each will benefit FINCA, a non-profit organization that provides loans to entrepreneurs living in poverty.

How: The towel is available in both red and blue, and will serve as a subtly eye-catching addition to any chic beach outfit.

Bonus! Minkoff isn’t the only top-notch designer partnering with One Kings Lane, as there’s a whole slew of designers who put their creative minds to work for a bunch of different charities. Think: Tracy Reese, Nanette Lepore, Steven Alan, and more!

Rebecca Minkoff Beach Towel, $29; at One Kings Lane