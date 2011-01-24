Rebecca Minkoff Handbags: Editor’s Picks

I’ve been a longtime fan of Rebecca Minkoff‘s ready to wear and handbag collections. An effortless mix between the California bohemian vibe and the New York underground rock scene (err… otherwise known as the above ground Williamsburg neighborhood). Check out my top three picks from the spring and summer Rebecca Minkoff handbag collection and how I’d sport them this season in bi-coastal appropriate looks!

(Also, for any of you ladies looking to pick up your gentleman something for Valentine’s Day, Rebecca Minkoff just launched a men’s collection of man bags and totes dubbed Ben Minkoff. I love them for the fashion forward dandy but they’re kind of killer for girls too…)

All photos by Joseph D’Arco.