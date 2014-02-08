See Every Look From Rebecca Minkoff’s Masculine-Feminine Fall 2014 Collection

To say that Rebecca Minkoff has perfected the art of creating cool clothes for young gals would be an understatement. Not only did she partner with social video app Keek to bring her fans behind the scenes of the making of her Fall 2014 runway show, she also wrangled of-the-instant British electro-pop duo AlunaGeorge to perform live a her Lincoln Center show. (Live music has become a signature of Minkoff’s runway shows — previous seasons have featured Janelle Monae, Theophilus London, and Sean Lennon.)

For proof of Minkoff’s cool factor, look no further than the front row, which included Zosia Mamet, Bella Thorne, Carrie Underwood, Coco Rocha, and Anna Kendrick.

The clothes — a moody mix with a focus on downtown-friendly staples like biker jackets, glossy leather, and slim-cut trousers — was a thoughtful departure from the cheery exuberance of her Mexico-themed Spring 2014 collection.

“This season was more about taking masculine silhouettes and doing them in more feminine colors, and then taking typical menswear ideas and kind of flipping them,” Minkoff told us at the Samsung Galaxy Backstage Lounge. “So that’s why you have pinstripe sweatpants, and that little pinstripe dress that was a little off-kilter. Then using feminine colors like oatmeal and rose and cream to really lighten it up.”

The overall look had a vaguely romantic grunge-meets-Lorde flair, with layered separates paired with deep burgundy lipstick. “I just fell in love with that burgundy that we’d used in the collection, and when we were thinking about the makeup, I wanted strong brows but not a lot of makeup … just burnt, berry lips. I never do dark lips, but it felt right.”

Of course, this being Minkoff, accessories feature prominently in the collection, from statement-making over-the-knee boots to chain-strap bags. One of the most eye-catching pieces, however — and sure to be street style bait come fall — were a series of beanie-style hats in colors like burgundy and cobalt, created from knit rabbit fur.