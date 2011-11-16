Rebecca Minkoff @ eBay Launches With A Pop & A Polish

What do you get when you combine Rebecca Minkoff, her studded leather accessories, nail polish, champagne and a crop of New York’s fashion crew? Well, in this case, you get a Monday night with a dose of relaxation and a splash of technology chic.

Rebecca Minkoff seems to be the name on the tip of every one’s tongue these days, and for good reason. The talented designer knows exactly what notes to hit when creating her accessories (and apparel!) collection, making every piece part covetable and part attainable.

Her newest project with eBay is no exception. With a line of tech accessories available exclusively through eBay’s fashion vault, you can bring a dose of Minkoff fashion in to every aspect of your life. Monday night we sipped and chatted, got manicures at the lovely TenOverTen nail salon and eyed down a black leather studded ipad case that is on the top of our holiday wishlist.

This is the perfect collection for our tech savvy stylistas! Click through the slideshow above to check out pics from Monday night, including some great shots of Minkoff’s new tech collection.