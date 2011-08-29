Rebecca Minkoff to Debut New Categories at NYFW

Well, I have to say, I’m excited about this one! One of fashion’s most rapidly developing brands,Rebecca Minkoff, is set to expand its accessories collection to include “jewelry, eyewear, and cold weather and scarves,” according to WWD. I’ve always been a fan of Minkoff’s simple yet distinctive accessories. From her now iconic Morning After bags to the highly coveted hobo, she can do no wrong in my eyes.

The latest offerings will include jewelry, ranging from $50 to $350, emphasizing Minkoff’s love of mixed hardware and her desire to appeal to a wide range of customers. The sunglass collection retails from $125 to $250, and feature a variety of silhouettes including black, white, cobalt, and tortoise shell. Of course, in the grand tradition of many of her accessories, they will all be outfitted with metal studs and grommets.

We can’t wait to see the line debut at Minkoff’s runway show on September 12, during New York Fashion Week. In addition to these products, you can look forward to new handbags, apparel, and footwear. Last season’s show was one of my favorites, and I was particularly impressed with the use of bold patterns and the inclusion of chic trenches and other outerwear.

Are you looking forward to Rebecca Minkoff’s expanding brand?