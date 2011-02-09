Rebecca Minkoff And Britt Bardo On Styling A Runway Show

When you’re a designer preparing for Fashion Week, making the clothes is only the beginning. Then comes the editing, the casting, the styling and the fittings all of which happen within a span of five days or less. Ready-to-wear and accessories designer Rebecca Minkoff is preparing for her first Lincoln Center runway show, and with only a day left before her Fall 2011 collection walks, she’s definitely feeling the pressure. But with a talented team behind her including her stylist Britt Bardo she’s bound to prove exactly why she’s garnered a loyal following of stylish fans that spans from New York to Los Angeles and beyond.

Continue reading to find out Rebecca and Britt’s approach to casting models, their favorite pieces from the upcoming collection, and why Charlotte Kemp Muhl is their ultimate muse.

Rebecca Minkoff, Fashion Designer

So this is your first runway show at Lincoln Center! How are you feeling about that?

I’m feeling extremely nervous and stressed out.

What caused the transition from a presentation to a show?

We were in The Box at Lincoln Center last season. It was a space that was supposed to hold 150, and we had 700 people come through. So that kind of made us think that we could probably pull off those kind of numbers.

What are you thinking for the styling for this season? What are the key pieces that you want to highlight?

The highlights are really the jackets. We have really great jackets and dresses, so it’s kind of a combination of those in the looks.

Is there a common theme or anything you were inspired by, whether it was a place or a person?

Charlotte Kemp Muhl was the girl that kind of started it. Basically, she dresses a little off-kilter. She’s not one look, you know? She takes high and low, vintage and modern, and mixes them all together. I think that was the inspiration for it, and it grew from there.

What is your week going to be like from now until Friday?

From today until the show, it’s “How do we get more samples made?” And we’re starting to bribe people! We’re bribing them with handbags and money to get samples made.

Do you have a certain number of looks you want to do?

We’re aiming for 30.

Britt Bardo, Stylist

Do you have a philosophy when it comes to styling a show? I imagine it’s kind of like putting together a puzzle. How do you tackle it?

It is like putting together a puzzle! I think the main goal is to write a story with the clothes that she’s designed. There’s a general overview of who she’s inspired by and all of that, but then you have to narrow it down because you only have a certain amount of looks to sort of tell that whole story and you want that story to be as strong as possible. You also need to have the looks be somewhat diverse so you can show the whole entity of the collection.

About how long before the show do you edit the collection down to what you’re showing?

I’ve been consulting with Rebecca for a while on the collection, so we know what pieces that we’re drawn to and what pieces we think are more “show pieces.” I would say half of it we already know is going to be in the show, and then we have to fill in the other puzzle pieces.

Do you have a favorite piece?

I have a few favorite pieces. We have some prints that were custom made for the show, which I love. We also have a lot of really beautiful beading that she did, but none of those pieces are up here right now.

What kind of girl do you have in mind when you’re casting the models?

We’re looking for girls who have an amazing walk because we’re trying to showcase the clothes. We want girls that are pretty, but not “pretty-pretty,” you know what I mean? They all have sort of an interesting look. There’s something a spark about them, I guess you could say. So we’re like halfway through confirming girls. We have some great girls, so it’s really exciting.