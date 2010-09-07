Rebecca Minkoff Brings Wit And Ambition To Fashion

What’s not to love about a designer who launched into the accessories stratosphere with a design aptly named the Morning After Bag (to be followed by the Knock Up Bag, bien sur). With wit, ambition, talent and a lucky genetic break that made her too tall to perform as a dancer, Rebecca Minkoff has established the foundation for a fashion empire.

With belts, bags, bracelets and most recently ready-to-wear to call her own, this Cali native let us know that in ten years she “sees herself with a full lifestyle brand.” We don’t doubt that goal for a moment, and when Minkoff lists off the traits of the exceptional “Driven and motivated, but you feel comfortable in their space,” we can’t help but think she’s living her own ethos.

Get to know this unique talent and all-around likeable lady in the video above and don’t forget there’s more Rebecca Minkoff to come in a second video. Plus, get inspired by even more awesome people from hat designer Eugenia Kim to business man Elliott Bisnow in our Stay Extraordinary video series.



