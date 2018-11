Name: Rebecca Dola

Agency: Empire Model Management

Hometown: Charlottesville, Virginia

New York City Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Most Incredible Model Moment: I had my first job this past week. It was a product shoot and that was really exciting but nerve wracking!

Favorite Designer Icon: Marc Jacobs

Favorite Photographer You’ve Worked With: Seth Sabal

Describe your uniform: I love flats and flat boots, leggings and sweaters– anything comfy! I especially like Rag & Bone, Vince, and J.Brand.