12 Excellent Reasons to Look Forward to 2018

It’s safe to say the year 2017 was hard for everyone. Politically, it was a mine field; emotionally, it was a rollercoaster. But let’s not recap the past. A new year is imminent, and with it comes endless possibility. Sure, 2018 will probably be tough in its own right. That said, we prefer to remain forever optimists, so we’re looking ahead with open hearts and fingers crossed.

Next year brings armloads of new movies, television, music, books—but that’s just the cultural arena. We don’t want to give anything away, but there are also big things on the horizon in the way of politics, sports, and even sunscreen (no, seriously). And even if 2018 is just as hard as the year we’re finally bidding adieu, at least we can watch figure skating all through February to ring it in. That’s a silver lining—right? Ahead, revel in 12 reasons to look forward to next year.

New Sunscreen—That Guards from Your iPhone

Supergoop! is already a sunscreen cult favorite for its high coverage and non-sticky formula. But their new Unseen Sunscreen (SPF 40) will appear on shelves in January, and it protects skin from blue light that emanates from our electronic devices, which is supposedly bad. The jury’s still out (a.k.a. the research isn’t conclusive), but it certainly can’t hurt to have a sunscreen that covers all the bases.

When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir

Written by one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, and award-winning writer and journalist Asha Bandele, this memoir is a must-read. For a better understanding of the vital activism from Khan-Cullors—and the endless obstacles and misunderstanding the movement has faced—you can pre-order the book now, and have it in your hands January 16.

Feel Free, Zadie Smith’s Second Book of Essays

Smith’s prose could cut glass, and her upcoming collection of essays is sure to be as stunning as her first (or her many works of fiction). When every sentence is a masterpiece, Smith’s essays on pop culture, social issues and politics are sure to be riveting. In particular, be on the lookout for a piece about Jay Z. Drops February 6.

The Olympics!

The Winter Olympics come but once every four years, and this edition of the snowy sport fest will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, from February 9 until February 25. You can count on 27 solid days of alpine skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, and, of course, figure skating, which is our absolute favorite sport of all.

The Next Season of Love Drops March 9

The first season of Judd Apatow’s romantic comedy will forever go down in history for including world’s worst date in the history of worst dates (episode five, in case you missed it). We’re anxiously awaiting Love’s next and final season to binge on Netflix to distract ourselves from reality for a few blissful hours.

A Very Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot in May, and if you’re into that kind of thing—weddings, royals—the spectacle sure to ensue is not to be missed. Markle, an American, will become an actual princess come spring, fulfilling many little girls’ dreams in real life.

Ocean’s 8—with an All-Female Cast

The Ocean’s movies are pure fun: Highly choreographed plots, full of twists and turns, deliciously terrible villains, and surprises every 10 minutes. The best part: The cast for this heist includes eight women. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Awkwafina round out the high-profile crew. For a sneak peek, head here to see the trailer. In theaters June 8.

Tons of New Emojis

When you need to express your mid-afternoon sugar craving or your jubilance on the Fourth of July, now there’ll be an emoji for that. A whopping 67 new emojis—including a cupcake, a firecracker, and a hiking boot—are on the table for release in June 2018, and though they haven’t been approved yet, you can ooh and aah at them in all their glory here.

http://www.unicode.org/L2/L2017/17284-emoji-recs.pdf

Drake’s Next Album is en Route

Though we have no release date as yet, Drake announced he was crafting his next release at a show in his home city, Toronto, back in August. It seems as though the tireless rapper has been in the studio semi constantly for the past few years, and he’s not about to let us down next year. We can already hear the beats.

Maniac on Netflix Boasts Some Serious Star Power

Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, and Jemima Kirke appear in a dark comedy about a man at a psychiatric ward who is removed from reality and lives in a world of his own making—in his mind. Directed by Cary Fukunaga of True Detective fame, the show doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s coming.

Midterm Elections

November 6, 2018, will already mark two years since the fateful day Trump was elected as President of the United States of America. Though these elections won’t wipe your memory or erase that date from history books for all time, it will be an excellent (and important!) opportunity to get yourself to the polls and VOTE!

It Won’t be 2017

Much as we’d like to, we can’t promise 2018 will be sparkly and wonderful, full of love and light. (Though here’s deeply hoping.) We can definitely promise that 2018 will not be 2017, though, and we can all be grateful for that. Happy New Year!