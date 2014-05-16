StyleCaster
15 Pairs of Really, Really Ripped Jeans to Buy Now

As a trend, ripped jeans aren’t exactly new—they’ve fallen in and out of favor since the 1980s—but it seems that lately, they’re more popular than ever. And not just any ripped jeans, but those with huge, shredded, gaping holes.

Between street style stars, off-duty models, and celebrities like Kim Kardashianwho seems to have taken a serious liking to insanely torn-up denim in recent months—massive holes are pretty much everywhere.

MORE: How to Make Ripped Jeans Yourself in 5 Easy Steps

The trick to making a pair of really ripped jeans look sleek and not sloppy is to keep your top and your shoes slightly more elevated. For example, stay away from running shoes, oversize-T-shirts and baggy button-downs. Instead, seek out things like pointed flats or a killer pair of heels, a tucked-in blouse, a structured blazer, and chic accessories.

Click through the gallery above to shop the coolest 15 pairs of really, really ripped jeans in stores right now, and let us know how you plan to style them!

 

 

1 of 15

Hole in One Jeans, $88; at Nasty Gal

One Teaspoon Trashed Freebirds in Cobain, $139; at Singer 22

Maurie & Eve Oh Boy Destroyed Jean, $184; at Urban Outfitters

Urban Renewal Super-Destroyed Levi's Jean, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Destroyed Baggies, $158; at Free People

Ripped Jeans, $99; at Front Row Shop

Evil Twin Roughed Up Boyfriend Jean, $109; at Urban Outfitters

Peg-Leg Distressed Jeans, $59.90; at Zara

Bleached Ripped Straight Jeans, $35; at SheInside

Nobody White Distressed Jeans, $240; at SSense

Topshop MOTO Super Ripped Jeans, $84; at Topshop

Your Boyfriend's Jeans, $39.99; at Necessary Clothing

Frame Denim Le Color Rip Skinny Jeans, $199; at Bergdorf Goodman

Wynona White Washed Distressed Ripped Jeans, $55; at Boo Hoo

Acne Studios Distressed Ripped Jeans, $350; at Neiman Marcus 

