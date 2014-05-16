15 Pairs of Really, Really Ripped Jeans to Buy Now

As a trend, ripped jeans aren’t exactly new—they’ve fallen in and out of favor since the 1980s—but it seems that lately, they’re more popular than ever. And not just any ripped jeans, but those with huge, shredded, gaping holes.

Between street style stars, off-duty models, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian—who seems to have taken a serious liking to insanely torn-up denim in recent months—massive holes are pretty much everywhere.

The trick to making a pair of really ripped jeans look sleek and not sloppy is to keep your top and your shoes slightly more elevated. For example, stay away from running shoes, oversize-T-shirts and baggy button-downs. Instead, seek out things like pointed flats or a killer pair of heels, a tucked-in blouse, a structured blazer, and chic accessories.

