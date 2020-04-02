19 Reality TV Zoom Backgrounds, From ‘Real Housewives’ Confessionals to ‘Love Is Blind’ Pods

Cue the Vanderpump Rules theme song because reality TV Zoom backgrounds are the new way to impress your Bravoholic, Bachelor Nation, Love Is Blind-loving friends while we’re all inside for the foreseeable future.

Zoom, a video chat service, has been über popular for the past two weeks as more and more people have started to quarantine themselves in their homes to self-isolate from the outside world. (As we all should!) But what’s the difference between Zoom and other video chat services? Well, Zoom allows users to change their background to whatever photo they want. Inside in your apartment in Brooklyn but want to be on the beach in the Maldives? Zoom can do that for you. Annoyed by your roommates and would rather be with The Real Housewives of New York City? Zoom can also provide that service. All you need is the right picture and the right friend to appreciate it.

For those reality TV lovers out there, we’ve collected the best of the best reality TV screenshots to make your Zoom background as you chat with your Bravoholic and Bachelor Nation friends. Pretend you’re in a Real Housewives confessional or give away pretend roses with these reality TV-themed Zoom backgrounds.

Love Is Blind Pods

Drink wine like Jessica (sans the dog) in the Love Is Blind pods or do your best Barnett impression as you decide between women you haven’t seen yet.

The Bachelor Rose Ceremony

Do better than Peter and hand out roses to your friends in a virtual Bachelor rose ceremony.

Real Housewives Confessionals

Throw shade at your friends in with these Real Housewives confessionals backgrounds from Atlanta, Beverly Hills and New York City.

SUR From Vanderpump Rules

Grab a drink at the bar at Lisa Vanderpump’s Sexy Unique Restaurant with Tom Sandoval as your bartender.

The Circle Apartment

Make Zoom your own “Circle” and be who you want to be with this background.

Real Housewives Reunion

Play Andy Cohen (or any of the Real Housewives) and host an intense virtual reunion with your friends.

The Voice Stage

Perform for your friends and see if they’ll spin around their chair in this two-part background.

The American Idol Audition Room

Blake Shelton not the judge for you? Perform for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and maybe you’ll receive a ticket to Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian Losing Her Earring on KUWTK

Relive the moment Kim lost her $75,000 diamond earring in Bora Bora in this iconic KUWTK scene.

Kelsey’s #ChampagneGate on The Bachelor

Grab your own bottle of champagne and re-create #ChampagneGate from The Bachelor with this background.

Stassi Slapping Kristen on Vanderpump Rules

Be on the receiving end of Stassi’s slap in this iconic Vanderpump Rules scene.

Kim’s Crying Face on KUWTK

Sob along with Kim in quarantine with her crying face from KUWTK.

Kim and Kourtney’s KUWTK Fight

Be in the middle of the action during Kim and Kourtney’s fist fight in the most recent season of KUWTK.