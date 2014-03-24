16 Reality TV Villains That Everyone Loves to Hate

We live in an era when being on a reality television show gives certain stars the excuse to be vile as they like. With cameras rolling, we see all of the backstabbing, deception, and manipulating that goes on. From “The Bachelor’s” Juan Pablo Galavis to Kate Gosselin, we’ve gone back to take a look at the worst reality TV stars in history.

1. Juan Pablo Galavis

Shall we count the reasons as to why Juan Pablo is possibly the least-liked Bachelor in the show’s history? 1) That homophobic slur 2) That sexist comment he made to Clare in the final episode 3) The fact that he didn’t propose to Nikki, nor tell her he loves her 4) The fact that he says “ees ok” to solve every single problem.

2. Abbey Lee Miller

We get that being a dance mom means you gotta be tough, but Dance Moms‘ Miller is as hot-headed as they come. She knows how to get the job done though!

3. Kate Gosselin

We know that Jon and Kate’s divorce turned ugly, but even when they were happy and filming their TLC reality series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, Kate seemed like a total you-know-what to pretty much everyone, including her children.

4. Mike Sorrentino

Angelina Pivarnick was definitely not a fan favorite on Jersey Shore,but noone could escape Mike, aka “The Situation” and that six pack. Seriously, did this guy ever keep a shirt on?

5. Gordon Ramsay

You know the saying, “if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen?” This “Hell’s Kitchen” celebrity chef lives by it, probably, and has positioned himself as TV’s most intimidating chef ever.

For the rest of the reality TV villains you know you love to hate, head over to OK! now.

More From OK!

The Worst Celebrity Cheating Scandals of All Time

Celebrities With Hard-To-Spell Names

Check Out Kim Kardashian’s Amazing Weight-Loss Journey