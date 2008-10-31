Reality TV Killed the Radio and Video Star

What’s this? MTV is playing music again!? After MTV announced TRL’s final show would be a two hour special on November 16th, it seemed that MTV had officially lost sight of its original purpose with shows like, “Wade Robson Project” and “Real World/Road Rules Challenge” for people who have their 15 minutes of fame in a chokehold. However, MTV has stepped up their usual MTV.com content by adding a channel exclusively dedicated to music videos with the redundant name: MTVmusic.com. Music Television Music? Alright, whatever. Finally you can search music videos that don’t feature only Britney’s writhing body or Hannah Montana as Miley Cyrus (or is it Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana?). In the new site, you can delve into the archives of MTV’s videos.

I started my MTVmusic experience at the only logical place with “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles—the first music video to air on MTV on August 1st, 1981. Their 80s futuristic music video was revolutionary at the time and the song was a catchy cultural observation on developing technology and generation gaps. Not to mention it was awesome on The Wedding Singer soundtrack, even though it was covered by The Presidents of the United States of America.

The video features a super creepy girl who transforms into some kind of intergalactic nymph with a swimming cap and a lead singer who looks like a cross between Elton John and John C. Reilly. Although these characters are unlikely sources for immediate style inspiration, they do make me want a pair of sparkly “futuristic tights” such as the Wolford Versailles tights in black that have a nice shimmery sheen ($42) to change it up from the standard matte black. Wear these tights with basic and simple outfits—just the way you would with color tights—or with a closet staple like your little black dress. The shimmer of the tights make them fashion forward just like the music video that inspired me.

How about you? Any music videos that inspired your style—past or present?