Fashion Reality TV: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

There’s simply too much on TV. Between award season, NCAA basketball, and The Office, there’s just not enough time in the week to catch all of our favorite shows. The thing that sucks the most? There are so many fashion-related shows that we just don’t have the time to sift through to see if they’re worth watching.

Well, aren’t you lucky: we’ve done the dirty work for you. Take a look at our guide to fashion TV — what to skip, what to record, and what you simply can’t miss.



Worth watching live: Kell on Earth (cast pictured above)

We first saw her on The Hills, then on The City, and we’re convinced Kelly Cutrone might just be one of the toughest bosses of all time. Shes the genius behind Peoples Revolution, a marketing, branding, and PR agency that has produced shows for some of fashions major players like Vivienne Westwood, Sass & Bide, and Jeremy Scott.

Now, the fashion PR maven is breaking into the spotlight as the star of Bravos newest docu-series, Kell on Earth. The show will follow Cutrone as she juggles her roles as cutthroat businesswoman and single mom, along with a few of Peoples Revolutions finest — assistant Andrew Mukamal, junior executive Stefanie Skinner, publicist Emily Bungert, and business partner Robyn Berkley. We have high hopes for Kell on Earth: designer cameos, witty one-liners, and tearslots and lots of tears. Were betting shell make Rachel Zoe look like a saint. Kell on Earth will premiere on Bravo Monday, February 1, at 10 pm.

DVR: Project Runway



After a lackluster showing in L.A. last season, Heidi and Tim are bringing Project Runway back to where it all began: New York. Season six was a disappointment to most, so Lifetime adopted a new casting process for the seventh season in order to pool in an impressive crop of designers. Instead of hosting open casting events, producers reached out to top design schools and firms and invited only their best talent to casting calls. They definitely picked up a variety of characters — Anthony is the resident funny guy, Janeane is the timid one, and Ping is the token eccentric. It wasnt entirely out with the old, and in with the new for Project Runway, as the show brought back Michael Kors and Nina Garcia as permanent judges. Were only two episodes in, so its way too early to tell who will prevail in this competition, but were definitely keeping tabs on Emilio, Seth Aaron, Maya, and Jay. Project Runway airs on Lifetime on Thursdays at 10 pm.

Skip: Models of the Runway



Every designer in Project Runway is paired with a model that they can keep or trade throughout the series, depending how they fare in each weeks contest. In the end, the model wearing the winning designer wins a cash prize and a spread in Marie Claire. In theory, Models of the Runway is a great idea. Anyone obsessed with Project Runway can catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the models who carry the designers pieces down the runway. Unfortunately, there isnt much to this half-hour long show. It captures the models reactions as they watch Heidi, Nina, and Michael judge the designers — the same judging you just watched thirty minutes ago. Because each models fate is left in the hands of the designers, Models lacks the competitive drama of its big sister. There just arent enough hours in the week for this PR spin-off. Models of the Runway airs on Lifetime on Thursdays at 11 pm.

Catch the re-runs: Say Yes to the Dress



Say Yes to the Dress captures all the action at Kleinfeld, one of the worlds busiest bridal salons. It mixes bridal fashion with family drama and follows consultants as they attempt to keep their brides (and their mothers, grandmothers, best friends, and fiances) happy. Nearly every girl dreams of her perfect wedding dress, and Say Yes presents viewers with the good, the bad, and the insanely poofy. Episodes are better watched in marathon format, so check your local TV guide for re-runs on TLC.

Prepare yourself for: America’s Next Top Model



ANTM took a cue from Project Runway and tried something new last season: it welcomed models who were under 57 (below the industry standard) to vie for the $100,000 Wilhelmina modeling contract. Despite the success of cycle 13, Tyra Banks is going back to the show’s original format for the upcoming season, taking only models 58 and over. The show hasnt even premiered yet, and already Tyra, Miss J, Jay Manuel, and Nigel Barker have given us an amazing surprise: theyve brought on Vogues awesomely quirky Editor-at-Large, Andr Leon Talley, as a judge. Talley will certainly bring a new dimension of fashion credibility to ANTM, and we cant wait to see what other tricks Tyra has up her sleeve. Rumor has it that Kimora Lee Simmons will guest judge and that the models will travel to New Zealand for the season finale. America’s Next Top Model Cycle 14 debuts on the CW on Wednesday, March 3, at 8 pm.

