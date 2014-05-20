10 Reality Stars Who Became Serious Actors

Call it the impossible dream: Making the the leap from reality television to serious working actor. For the lucky few, the uphill climb to legitimacy can be daunting, but oh-so-worthwhile. Take Jacinda Barrett, who got her start as a model and member of “The Real World: London” cast way back in 1995. Since then, she’s appeared in movies (“The Namesake”) and appeared in the sophomore season of “The Following,” the Kevin Bacon-helmed FOX series about a killer cult on the loose

