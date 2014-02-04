The 21 Best Reality Stars to Follow on Instagram

Getting bored by the all those damn food pics you scroll through on your Instagram feed? Look no further than these reality stars, who are basically A-Listers when it comes to the social network. Click through to see why these 21 hand-selected Bravolebrities, Kardashians, Teen Mom ladies, The Hills cast members and more are totally worth an Insta follow.

Lauren Conrad has probably the artsiest celebrity Instagram page we’ve ever seen (it’s full of recipes, DIY tips and more Pinterest-y stuff), but she sprinkles a few personal photos of herself and her new fiance, William Tell in there too. Get it? Sprinkles? Cause she’s holding a cupcake?

Brad Goreski knows that the Insta pics of him and the celebrity clients that he dresses can get boring, so once in a while he’ll pop in a super-sexy selfie like this one. Except JK, because pics of him and his celebrity clients never get old ever.

Even though she’s technically a reality star only by association with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Pia Mia’s making a name for herself all her own as far as Instagram is concerned. Her pics are mostly solo shots of herself in various fashionable outfits and modelesque poses, which is really all we could ever ask for.

Heidi Klum of Project Runway and America’s Got Talent shares Instagram pics almost on the daily, but it’s not overwhelming because you feel like you’re living her life, basically. From her international plane ride to the swanky hotel to the event itself, Heidi covers all the Instagram bases.

Baby bump shots are Kristin Cavallari’s speciality, but the former Hills lady has plenty of food pics, cute family snapshots and promo pics on her page, too. A little something for everyone.

