The 1990s Really Are Back: NBC Working on A ‘Reality Bites’ TV Show

By now, you’ve probably heard that grunge is the star of Fall 2013 fashion, but it looks like the entertainment industry is also aiming to capitalize on slacker nostalgia: NBC is developing a comedy baded on “Reality Bites.”

According to Variety, the network is working to adapt the beloved 1994 film about a recent college grad (played by Winona Ryder) as she struggles to make her way romantically and professionally in the recession-plagued, pre-Internet early 1990s in Houston, where she shares an apartment with slacker friends.

Ben Stiller—who plays a “yuppie” in the movie— is on board to executive produce the single-camera half-hour NBC show.

It’s hard to believe that a film made in 1994 is considered a period piece, but it absolutely is, which makes us wonder if it can truly feel authentic today. But then, we think of shows like “Mad Men” which managed to capture the mood of a decade pretty well, and our hopes are (kinda) restored.

