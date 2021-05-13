This $25 Dress Is the Ultimate Réalisation Par Valentina Dupe

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to take stock of your closet (especially since most of us have been living in our sweats for the past year) and make sure you have enough romantic, flirty and comfy dresses on deck. Réalisation Par’sInstagram-famous summer dresses definitely fit the bill (especially their signature Alexandra and Valentina wrap dresses)—with the exception of the price tag. I don’t know about you, but I’ve coveted the Valentina dress for years, so finding a Réalisation Par dress dupe made my day.

Relipop has a strong contender, though it isn’t made out of silk like the original. Fortunately, you can still capture the look without breaking the bank—this cute dress dupe features the same ruffle details and polka dot print as the original, and it’s only $25. Of course, I love paying for high-quality dresses that’ll last for years to come, but it’s hard to justify spending $180 on Réalisation Par’s Valentina when I know I’m going to be sweating in it all summer.

Just like Réalisation Par’s Valentina dress, this dupe also serves those Bridgerton vibes, but it doesn’t feel stuck in the past like some of the corset tops and nap dresses do. Don’t get me wrong, I love nap dresses, but sometimes they’re so billowy that I feel like a Victorian ghost when I wear them out of the house.

Plus, if you love the style and silhouette of the Valentina, but aren’t keen on the polka dot print, this dress is also available in 19 different color and pattern options, ranging from florals to animal print, so you’re bound to find something that fits your hot girl summer aesthetic. Honestly, I might get multiple.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

For tall folks, just keep in mind that this dress is short. If you’re cool with rocking a tiny dress during hot girl summer, go ahead and buy away.

Some reviewers recommend that you safety pin the wrap dress together to close it, because the tie can loosen. I mean, no one wants a major wardrobe malfunction during happy hour.