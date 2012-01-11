Real Talk 411: @WhiteGrlProblem Is Co-Hosting #StyleChat!

Get ready for an online convo of epic, pre-diet Karl Lagerfeld proportions, as Twitter phenom @WhiteGrlProblem co-hosts this week’s #StyleChat with yours truly (and by that we mean our number one mystery gal who runs the @StyleCaster Twitter page).

Join Miss Babe Walker and Miss @StyleCaster as they’ll be discussing just about anything and everything today, including what to wear for a mild winter, next season’s hottest trends, how to end up with a hot male model spotted at a NYFW after-after-party — you know, the usual dilemmas we all face on a regular basis.

And if you have no idea what we’re even talking about, then be sure to read through all the deets below so you don’t miss out on what’s sure-to-be entertaining #StyleChat — we guarantee it!

What is #StyleChat?

#StyleChat is atwitter chat, hosted by @StyleCaster every Wednesday from 3 PM to 4 PM EST. Join us while we answerquestions, turn to you for advice and share some great style tips.

How does it Work?

We like to keep things fun and not too complicated. If it gets messy or hard to follow, tell us! We’re just hosting the chat; it’s really for you!

Starting at 3 PM EST, send your questions to @StyleCaster with the hashtag #StyleChat

@StyleCaster will re-tweet each question and @WhiteGrlProblem will answer it from the @StyleCaster account, signing her answers with “-WGP”

Once a question has been re-tweeted please feel free to add your advice and tips! We want to hear from you (just make sure to include the #StyleChat hashtag in all of your tweets)!

IMPORTANT: The conversation moves very quickly and we like to share your answers and advice as well, so please try to focus your tweets on the current topicit makes following #StyleChat much easier and more fun for everyone

Are you ready for a fashionable afternoon pick-me-up? We know we are. Just make sure you’re following both @StyleCaster and @WhiteGrlProblem on Twitter, and you’ll be good to go. Sign on and join in, ’cause there’s nothing like spending some quality time with your fellow stylistas!