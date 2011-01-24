Real Life Carrie Bradshaw Gets a Shoe-gasm

This real-life Carrie Bradshaw isn’t living on a writer’s budget. A retired Long Island business man whose pension apparently hasn’t been affected by the economic state recently hired the Sex and the City set designers to replicate the most envy-inducing closet in the world: Carrie Bradshaw’s. The out-of-your-wildest-dreams walk-in, which features the same hand-beveled mirrors as the movie, was a post-holiday gift to his wife.

A mere $175,000 later, the couple sacrificed a guest bedroom in exchange for a 400-square-foot tribute to the world’s finest clothing and accessories. With individual compartments for sunglasses, flat irons and jewelry, the closet boasts a shoe cabinet fit for more than 400 pairs, even bigger than Ms. Bradshaw’s.

The couple’s penchant for luxe doesn’t stop there. The next challenge for designers Lydia Marks and Lisa Frantz: replicating Mr. Big’s closet for their client’s husband. This might be the jealousy talking, but aren’t there starving children somewhere?