$1 Million Worth of Chopard Jewelry Stolen At Cannes

$1 million of Chopard jewelry has reportedly been stolen from a Cannes hotel room. The theft took place on the second day of festival, which takes place annually in the tony seaside town outside of Nice.

Here’s how it went down. A Chopard employee was staying in a hotel room with the jewelry, but went to dinner from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., and returned to the room to find the safe containing the jewels was missing (it has been unscrewed from the inside of the hotel room and carried out).

Chopard is the official sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival, and just debuted its 2013 Red Carpet Collection celebrating 66 years of Cannes. Model Cara Delevingne wore the Chopard jewelry to the Cannes premiere of “The Great Gatsby,” which took place on May 15.

Coincidentally, the theft occurred on the same day that Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring” premiered at Cannes, telling the true life story of teens who robbed the homes of celebrities.